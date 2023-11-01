Is this bike floating on air? Watch astonishing viral video

Is this bike floating on air? This was the common query of people who witnessed the video. In a recent video a man was seen riding a bike. However, specialty in this clip is that the wheels of the bike are not on the ground. It seems like the bike is floating on the road.

Posted by ‘Latest in Space’ to X platform (formerly Twitter), the post has already earned 9.8 million views merely in one day after it was posted on October 31. The video has been captioned as ‘This Halloween costume goes hard.’

In the video we can see that a man with special outfit is riding a bike on the street. While other vehicles including cars are also running on the road the man is smoothly riding the bike. It seems the bike that the man is riding does not have a wheels. It has been described that this has been created for Halloween.

The post has also earned a number of comments. A user commented, “that’s some next level cosplay here.” Another user wrote, “Mandalorian on Roads.”

“He is winning every competition in town,” commented yet another user. “The illusion Halloween,” commented another user.

Watch the video here: