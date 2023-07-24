IndiGo Pilot’s heartfelt in-flight tribute to Kargil War Hero goes viral, Watch

Pune: A heartwarming in-flight moment aboard an IndiGo flight has captured the attention and admiration of netizens. The flight’s pilot made a special announcement to honor the presence of a true national hero, Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, a recipient of the esteemed Param Veer Chakra award for his bravery and gallantry during the Kargil war.

During the flight en route to Pune, the pilot took the microphone to address the passengers, introducing Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar as a “very special person” on board. The announcement continued with the pilot shedding light on the significance of the Param Veer Chakra award, emphasizing that it has been bestowed upon only 21 individuals in Indian history. He added underscored that the award stands as the highest recognition of valor and gallantry during wartime.

The pilot proceeded to share stories of Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar’s immense bravery, narrating instances of his courageous acts during the Kargil war. As the cabin listened attentively, the account of the war hero’s fearless actions left a profound impact on all those present.

The touching in-flight tribute was captured on video and shared on IndiGo’s official Twitter account. The clip swiftly spread across social media platforms, resonating with millions of viewers. Netizens from all walks of life expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the pilot’s touching gesture and the extraordinary valor exhibited by Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar.

Among the numerous comments praising the pilot’s tribute and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar’s bravery, users expressed their gratitude and pride in the Indian Armed Forces. The video stirred emotions and touched the hearts of individuals across the country.