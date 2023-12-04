India’s most powerful locomotive Wag12B, watch amazing video

New Delhi: India’s most powerful locomotive Wag12B was seen in a recent video. The Ministry of Railways shared a glimpse of the Wag12B recently in a X post (formerly Twitter) and captioned the video, “Beast of Indian Railways:- Wag12B India’s Most powerful Electric Locomotive.” Railways has given the credit for this video to Pankaj Meena.

Posted yesterday on December 3, the video showing India’s most powerful locomotive Wag12B has gone viral and so far it has amassed a huge views to the tune of 2.1 million.

The mesmerising video has also earned a number of comments online.

A user commented to provide information about the video: “he Indian locomotive class WAG-12B is a class of 25 kV AC electric locomotives that was developed in 2017 by Alstom with technological collaboration with Indian Railways. The model name stands for wide gauge, Alternating Current, Goods traffic locomotive-12. They entered trial service in 2019.”

“The first Railways in the world who operates a double stack goods train which is hauled by an Electric Locomotive,” commented an user.

Had never seen Indian Railways carrying containers like this. Amazing!! Commented another user.

Power on the tracks Introducing the Beast of Indian Railways, Wag12B – India’s most powerful Electric Locomotive. A true engineering marvel and a leap forward in rail technology, commented another user.

