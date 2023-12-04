Ratnaganda Waterfall in Nayagarh district: A serene picnic spot in Odisha, watch

Nayagarh: As the picnic season kicks into gear, nature enthusiasts flock to Odisha’s picturesque landscapes, seeking solace amidst the tranquil embrace of the wilderness. Among the many captivating destinations, Ratnaganda waterfall in Daspalla block of Nayagarh district stands out as a haven of tranquillity, beckoning travellers from across the state and beyond.

Nestled amidst the verdant embrace of the Birigarh Hills in Nayagarh district, Ratnaganda waterfall cascades down a rocky precipice, creating a mesmerizing spectacle that leaves visitors spellbound. The cascading waters, accompanied by the symphony of chirping birds and the gentle rustle of leaves, create an ambiance of serenity, inviting one to simply be and soak in the beauty of nature’s artistry.

Located approximately 17 kms from Daspalla town, Ratnaganda waterfall transforms into a vibrant hub during the picnic season, particularly on weekends and holidays between November and January.

The waterfall’s serpentine path along the forest and rocks, spanning an impressive 200 feet, offers a breath taking visual treat, captivating the senses of every visitor.

