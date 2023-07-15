Illustrations of Red Fort Go Viral Amid Flood-Like Situation in Delhi

New Delhi; The Yamuna River is currently flooded as a result of the recent heavy rainfall in the city. It has been about 45 years since the Grand River has been at its highest level. As a result, a portion of the city has been drowned, and thousands of people have been forced to flee the nearby districts.

Pictures of the old Red Fort have surfaced showing the river reaching the walls of the heritage monument as of right now, when the water has breached the danger mark and is streaming into the neighbouring areas. Internet users shared before and after photos of the Yamuna that demonstrate how the river once flowed close to the back wall of the Red Fort as a result of the rain incident.

Coming to Twitter, user Harsh Vats shared the visuals of the flooded Red Fort and an image of Mughal-era painting showing what appears to be the same area centuries ago. when the River Yamuna was flowing there naturally. “A river never forgets! Even after decades and centuries pass, the river would come back to recapture its borders. Yamuna reclaims it’s floodplain,” the Twitter user wrote in the caption of the post.

A river never forgets! Even after decades and centuries pass, the river would come back to recapture its borders. Yamuna reclaims it’s floodplain. #Yamuna #DelhiFloods pic.twitter.com/VGjkvcW3yg — Harsh Vats (@HarshVatsa7) July 13, 2023

Several internet users pointed out that the areas that river water has entered used to be the floodplains of Yamuna for centuries and that the remembers its path even decades later.

Returning to the current situation, the Yamuna River has exceeded the previous record of 207.49 metres since Wednesday and has remained beyond the danger mark since Sunday. Even the gardens and walks of the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat are underwater due to the river’s intrusion. After a regulator for the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department in Indraprastha was damaged late on Thursday, water from the river has also reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in Central Delhi.

Around sixteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for rescue operations in flood-affected areas of the national capital

