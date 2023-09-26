Hypers Kids Africa dance to Michael Jackson song, watch electrifying performance

Hypers Kids Africa dance to a popular number of pop star Michael Jackson has gone viral. The electrifying performance by a group of kids has earned laurels from netizens. After getting uploaded to YouTube the video has so far earned 1.4 million views.

The mind-blowing dance video has been uploaded to YouTube by Hypers Kids Africa and it has earned nearly two thousand comments merely in the last three months.

As we can see in the video the lead dancer begins the performance with a comic step mimicking to hold his shit while the group dancers mock at him. After a few steps he springs into loud steps, many of which are the signature steps of Pop King Michael Jackson. Another boy is also seen in the frame enacting the role of a drummer.

The marvelous performance earned a number of comments. Here are a few interesting comments:

I wish I had even 1% of dancing talent of these kids

Man I wish Michael was here to see people still jammin to his music.

I rewatched this at least 6 times because I wanted to appreciate each one’s individual talent and whoever directed this performance set it up perfectly because there are some really talented kids here.

His sudden burst from holding shit to breaking loose makes him unique.

