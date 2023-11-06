Huge reticulated python slithers across boy’s lap, watch viral video

A huge reticulated python was recently seen in a video slithering across a boy’s lap while the boy is probably playing game on a mobile phone while sitting on a bed. The video has gone viral.

Posted about 15 hours ago by world_of_snakes to Instagram the clip has so far earned 8433 likes.

As we can see in the video the boy is sitting on a couch deeply glued to his mobile phone. Probably he is playing a game in the phone while the huge reptile is slithering across his lap. Many people did not take it well as they opined that it is perilous to keep a python as a pet. They also did not like the idea of a kid accompanied with a large python.

The shocking clip earned a number of comments. “A woman on nat geo once visited the vet with her python claiming that her giant snake sopped eating and refusing to eat for the past 15 days and she’s been acting weird around her 3 years old toddler. The vet shockingly told her that the snake had been starving herself because your son was obviously her next meal. After all, she was a wild animal, and she’d want to hunt it’s in her nature,” commented a user.

“Do these snakes actually enjoy being peoples pets?” asked another user.

Yet another user came up with a scary comment and wrote, “Sizing him up for DINNER.”

Another user commented, “Wtf is wrong with the kids parents, yeah thatvchild won’t be around for much longer.”

“Tragedy in the making i dont understand why people don’t get that these sankes are not meant to be domesticated they r predator and no matter how hard u pretend they r pets, they are not at the end they would want to hunt and go back to their wild nature of experiencing killing and strangling!!!!why do parents take such a risk???” another user commented.

Watch the scary video here: