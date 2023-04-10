Harsh Goenka shares clip of Bengaluru’s ‘jail restaurant,’ Internet is amazed

Bengaluru is filled with cafes and restaurants with build around unique concepts. Entrepreneurs have up their start-up ideas to stay in the game. From chaiwallahs to five-starred eateries, everyone needs to think out of the box to keep their business growing. Needless to say, the city never fails to impress the internet. In light of it, a video of Bengaluru’s ‘jail restaurant’ has surfaced online and netizens are amazed by the level of creativity.

Shared on Twitter by Industrialist Harsh Goenka, the video features a food blogger showing around the restaurant that is decorated in the theme of a jail. The interior of the unique jail restaurant gives the complete prison feeling but in a more hygienic way.

In the clip, the blogger can be seen showing around the interior of the unique jail restaurant. The footage starts with the entrance of the restaurant with ‘Central Jail’ written over it. People can be seen seated behind the bars (literally) to have food. Further in the video, the waiters can be seen dressed as policemen and prisoners as they serve the food.

“Jail ke mazaa khaoâ€æ.someone took it literally!” Goenka captioned the post.

Watch Video Here:

Jail ke mazaa khao….someone took it literally! pic.twitter.com/PD9VB4dlZy — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 8, 2023

So far, the post has garnered more than 36.5k views and tons of comments. According to the comments, the restaurant is located on 27th Main Road, HSR Layout of Bengaluru, and goes by the name Central Jail Restaurant. People took to the comment section to express their eagerness to visit the eatery and try out the food. Meanwhile, some said that they were impressed by the unique idea.