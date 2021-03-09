People from every part of the world are always liked gold. But there are some people who can be said to have gone crazy to possess this precious metal. And this viral video is a proof of their madness.

A viral video shows locals flocking a mountain In Congo and digging using shovels, other tools, and even bare hands on the mountain because it was found to have gold ores.

The video is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo of Africa. After a news of gold being excavated from the mountain of Congo was spread in the area, thousands of people rushed to the mountain and started this treasure hunt.

This video was shared on Twitter by a user named Ahmad Algohbary. “A video from the Republic of the Congo documents the biggest surprise for some villagers in this country, as an entire mountain filled with gold was discovered! They dig the soil inside the gold deposits and take them to their homes in order to wash the dirt& extract the gold”, wrote Ahmad while sharing the video.

Here is the video:

A video from the Republic of the Congo documents the biggest surprise for some villagers in this country, as an entire mountain filled with gold was discovered!

They dig the soil inside the gold deposits and take them to their homes in order to wash the dirt& extract the gold. pic.twitter.com/i4UMq94cEh — Ahmad Algohbary (@AhmadAlgohbary) March 2, 2021

In another video shared by Algohbary, locals can be seen washing the dirt off the gold and extracting the precious metal in containers.

The moment of washing the dirt and extracting the gold. #Congo pic.twitter.com/7L1V1Clm30 — Ahmad Algohbary (@AhmadAlgohbary) March 2, 2021

The country authorities had to impose a ban on mining activities in the village to stop the crazy gold rush.