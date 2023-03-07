Girl dances to pahadi song at wedding, garners praises online

Weddings are incomplete without music and dancing. Whether it is your own marriage or of a close one’s, shaking legs is a way of expressing happiness over a cheerful event. In light of it, a video of a girl dancing to a ‘Pahadi’ song during a wedding function has garnered a lot of attention online.

In the now-viral clip, influencer Dolly Negi can be seen dancing to a ‘Pahadi’ song with a lot of enthusiasm. She donned a green salwar suit and performed in front of the camera. In the modern age, where people prefer to build their steps around hip-hop or electric songs, Dolly’s take on folk music is gathered a lot of praise from the netizens.

The influencer took to her Instagram to share the video with a caption that read, “Tag all the pahadi here in your list.”

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Ms Negi  (@idollynegi)

Since being uploaded, the video has racked up more than 737k views and tons of comments. Users filled the comment section with an appreciation for her confidence and dance moves. One person wrote, “No one can have clearer moves than you in this song” and another comment read, “Bhut khubsurat (very beautiful).”