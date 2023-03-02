Neck dance of man, the garden-tod performance goes viral, watch

Neck dance of man, which has been described as ‘Gardan Tod’ performance has lately gone viral on the internet. Netizens were largely amazed as they came up with hilarious comments for this special type of neck dance moves.

Captioned “my neck hurts” the 19 second long video clip was posted to Twitter on February 27, 2023 by user Dr Gill @ ikpsgill1 and within just a couple of days it has so far earned a huge 45.5k views.

We can see in the video that a man is dancing his way to a live background music in which the only step he is doing is revolving his head by his neck. Initially, he makes his head a few turns and then interacts with probably the live audience and then revolves his head gradually increasing the speed as the tempo of the music increases. Though it hardly can be defined as a dance step, whatever it may be it was completely in sync with the music.

Interestingly, the rare Neck dance of man clip garnered a number of comments and most of those are hilarious.

Here are some interesting comments that the Twitter post earned:

“Bhai mata aa gayi isse”

“Washing machine mai sar fas Jane k baad”

“Gardan Tod performance”

“Yeh kyaaa tha????”

“Mundi dance”

“Rokk lo is pakshi ko ….BC chakkara diya sar!!!”

“Haha exactly! Kar wo raha hai, neck Mera dukh raha hai”

“Science exhibition mein motor start kar ladkiyon ke beech flex karta main”

“What is the name of this dance art form?”

“In my village there is no electricity, i would like to bring him there and make him my table fan”

