Elephant discovers its surroundings in Tamil Nadu: Watch the adorable video

The Internet is filled with several videos featuring animals in their best behaviors. While some of these videos inspire us to be become more disciplined in life and some leave us amazed seeing how understanding these creatures are. In light of it, a video of a cute baby elephant has surfaced online.

The video opens up with a tiny elephant discovering the surroundings as its mother anxiously watches him. The baby bounces around with delight as it attempts to take in everything new. This cute baby elephant in the Anamalai Tiger reserve is having a blast discovering her new world while her parents keep a close check on her.

The clip was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu with the caption,” Cuteness overload this kutty (baby) elephant in our Anamalai Tiger reserve is having a ball exploring her new world under the watchful eyes of her parents.Most adorable. TN has 5 elephant reserves #TNForest brilliant video by Dhanuparan.”

Cuteness overload ❤️ this kutty (baby) elephant in our Anamalai Tiger reserve is having a ball exploring her new world under the watchful eyes of her parents.Most adorable. TN has 5 elephant reserves #TNForest brilliant video by Dhanuparan pic.twitter.com/jmg28GOqnt — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 1, 2023

Since being shared online, the video has garnered more than 10k views and tons of reactions. It has left the netizens in splits. The comments section has been lauded with several comments as well.

One user wrote,” Very cutely sweet.” Another commented,” This cute little kid is getting overjoyed upon seeing her cousin and aunt coming to her house for vacation…” A third comment reads,” Little ones are very cute…” A fourth wrote,” The greener the pastures are, the more joyful the species are!”

