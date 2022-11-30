Watch: Philippines villagers carry elderly man’s house, reason will melt your heart

In a heartwarming gesture as many as 20 villagers carried an elderly man’s house to a new location so that he can be near his children in Zamboanga del Norte in the Philippines.

The man’s wife was deceased and his children, who lives far away, wanted him to live near them. A group of kindhearted folks from the village volunteered to relocate the house so that the old man’s relatives could take care of him.

Reportedly, more than 20 people built a 7-foot house with bamboo and carried it to settle the helpless old man close to his children’s house.

A video of the same shared on Instagram by goodnews_movement shows the townspeople carry away the old man’s house while the villagers support them with cheers. As per the caption the men stopped every 10 minutes, catch a breathe, and carried the house again until the old man was settled in a house near his children’s residence in two hours.

The caption further mentions a statement by a local named Rhezelle Aranjuez who said, “The grandfather didn’t have anyone to take care of him because his wife was already dead so his children wanted him to live nearby. However, his house was too heavy for his relatives so some of our neighbours volunteered to help.”

“They were all tired after that but the old man’s daughters cooked a meal for them. It was like a fiesta” the caption stated.

With more than 2.5 million views, the video has won hearts online. Netizens hailed the villagers for their kind gesture for the sick old man. One person wrote, “This gives “I’m helping someone move on Saturday” a whole new meaning” and another commented, “That is called BAYANIHAN. Helping others without seeking anything in return. A truest Filipino trait passed down from generations to generations.”