Devar Bhabhi dance on Sapna Choudhary’s song goes viral, watch

Devar Bhabhi dance on Sapna Choudhary’s song ‘Bahu Kale Ki’ has won heart of the netizens. The video has gone viral. After being posted to YouTube merely four days ago by user Ankit Jangid the dance video has so far earned a huge 56k views.

We can see in the video that a youth is dancing with superb steps along with his Bhabhi while others are also dancing nearby in a stage. It seems they are dancing during a wedding. While people are interested to watch devar-bhabhi dance, the video has earned a lot of comments in which netizens have appreciated the two. And the chemistry between the devar and bhabhi is superb.

Here are some comments given for the Devar Bhabhi dance on Sapna Choudhury’s song on YouTube:

“Is this song her favourite..? Bahu kale ki”

“Just Mindblowing”

“Mind-blowing dance bhaiya”

“Bhaiya aap bauth acchha dancer hai mujhe v Bana hai”

“Ankit bhai aajkal shadiyo ka season chal raha hai, khub khal kheech rahey ho”

“Dono pagal lgre h ek hi dance acha tha iska black ladkiyon ke saath rajastan wala”

“Bhai ye konsa hotel he jisme aap dance kr rahe he”

Watch the video here:

Courtesy: YouTube