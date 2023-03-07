Distracted man rams bike into the back of a car in traffic: Video goes viral

In a funny incident, a man rams his bike into the back of a car standing in traffic. Although no one was harmed, the incident was a shocker for everyone present at the scene.

Captured on a nearby CCTV camera, the video was then highly circulated on social media. In the clip, a red car can be seen stopping at the red light. In a few seconds, a man riding a bike can be seen coming straight toward the car and smashing it from the back.

Shared on Instagram by a meme page named ‘gieddeee,’ the caption of the post read, “Aasman se gira hai didi (The dude fell from the sky, sister).”

Watch Video Here:

So far, the video has garnered more than 21.3k views and tons of comments. Netizens took to the comment section to joke about the accident. One person wrote, “Is baar didi ki galti ni h (This time the woman isn’t at fault)” and another mocked, “Kitna kamjor gaari hai yr (How weak is the car).”

Whereas a third person commented, “He was in the Alphaverse.”