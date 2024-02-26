Deadly Russell’s viper seen in Odisha, watch

A deadly Russell’s viper snake was seen in Odisha recently. IFS officer stumbled upon this one of the most dangerous reptiles while walking along the coast. While many people were surprised to know about presence of a Russell’s Viper in Odisha, IFS officer Susanta Nanda, who witnessed the snake at Rushikulya said that after years of walking along the coast, it was for the first time that he came across this deadly snake.

Nanda, who is much popular for his posts on wild life took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday and shared the video of the deadly snake. He wrote in the caption, “Nature never stops to surprise us. After years of walking along the coast, for the first time I came across this deadly snake yesterday at Rushukulya. Initially, when it sprang out of the dead turtle, I thought it was a sea snake, turned out to be a Russell’s viper.”

The post has amassed more than 25k views merely in one day after getting posted to X on Sunday. The post also earned a few interesting comments.

“Russell viper in Odisha too!!!,” exclaimed a user.

“One of the most dangerous snakes. Once bitten you have less than 30 mins,” informed another user in the comment box.

Yet another user commented, “Is it possible that Turtle poachers have purposefully put the Viper there on the coast, in a pre-planned way to kill the Turtles? That way they can be absolved of d poaching crime, also take the Turtle shell/ meat for their selfish purposes. Is there any monitoring on beaches?”