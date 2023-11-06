Customers dined in restaurant filled with fishes in ankle-deep water, watch

In a recent video it was seen that a restaurant has been filled with a number of fishes who are swimming along the chairs of the eatery in ankle deep water. Reportedly, here customers used to dine. The video of this clip has gone viral on social media.

Shared by X user Science girl to X platform the video has garnered more than 15 million views. The caption of the post reads, ”Sweet Fishs Café In Thailand where the floor is filled with water and fish swim amongst the customers.”

Reportedly this restaurant was working in Thailand. The fishes seen in the video are Koi fishes that were swimming along the guests. However, the café was later closed down after it earned criticism from animal rights activists.

