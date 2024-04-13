Congress releases list of 9 more Lok Sabha MP candidates for Odisha
Bhubaneswar: The Congress party on Saturday announced names of another nine candidates for different Lok Sabha seats in Odisha. As per the list Srikant Jena will be fielded from Balasore MP constituency.
Here is the list of candidates and their allotted respective MP constituencies in Odisha from where they will be fielded by the Congress party in the upcoming general elections 2024:
Balasore: Srikant Kumar Jena
Bhubaneswar: Yasir Nawaz
Jagatsinghpur : Rabindra Kumar Sethy
Keonjhar: Mohan Hembram
Jajpur : Anchal Das
Bhadrak: Ananta Prasad Sethi
Dhenkanal: Sashmita Behera
Puri: Sucharita Mohanty
Kendrapara: Siddartha Swarup Das
It is to be noted that earlier this month Congress party had named 8 candidates to be fielded from different Lok Sabha MP seats in Odisha.
The Indian National Congress announced the first list of candidates for eight Lok Sabha and 49 Assembly seats in Odisha on Tuesday. Here is the list that the party had released on April 2.
Bargarh – Sanjay Bhoi
Sundargarh – Janardan Dehury
Bolangir- Manoj Mishra
Kalahandi – Draupadi Majhi
Nabarangpur – Bhujabal Majhi
Kandhamal- Amir Chand Nayak
Berhampur- Rashmi Ranjan Patnaik
Koraput- Saptagiri Ulaka
Hence, after today’s release, Congress has named 17 candidates for the seventeen LS MP seats of Odisha. It is to be noted that earlier the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had declared names for all the 21 Lok Sabha MP seats of Odisha.