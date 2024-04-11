Couple did this during ‘the whole 4 hour flight’ journey, watch

A couple slept during ‘the whole 4 hour’ of the flight journey recently. The love birds slept while holding tight to each other. It was also seen that another girl who was sitting on the rear seat was not bothered. However, after video of the incident was posted to social media, it went viral and irked the social media users.

User FLEA shared pictures of the incident to his X handle on April 6 and so far it has garnered more than 21 million views. The caption of the post reads, “Can’t believe my view on the plane. It was like this the whole 4 hour flight.”

In the photographs posted on X we can see that the man and the lady are sleeping on the seats of the Airplane. They seem like they are taking photos and discussing things. They are seen in bare foot. Also, another girl was seen sitting on the rear seat of the couple, but she is unbothered.

Netizens came up with their comments against the X post. A user commented, “im more mad that they’re barefoot.”

“i want what they have,” another user commented.

“Homegirl couldn’t be bothered, Be like homegirl and sleep,” yet another user commented. “like two big ass kids,” another user wrote.

“How did the flight attendant not say anything ???” another user pointed out.