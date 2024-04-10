Woman strips and tries clothes in front of male shopkeeper, viral video divides internet

A video of a woman changing and trying clothes openly in the shop even as the male shopkeeper is present is going viral over the internet, leaving netizens divided. Though a few social media users say that the clip is from Delhi’s Palika Bazar, but some claimed it from a cloth shop in Goa. However, the exact location of the incident is not known yet.

After being shared on social media, the video has sparked outrage on social media platforms. The video was first shared on Instagram, but later it went viral on other social media platforms also. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) handle by @lonewolf_oo7, the video shows a woman changing her clothes in the cloth store in front of the male shopkeeper.

The video has garnered over 6.8 million views, while over 22 thousand X users have liked the viral clip.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “High definition cameras are installed in every corner of Delhi’s Palika Bazar.” Another person wrote, “But the fact that someone recorded this and put this online?? I mean I’ve done that several times (even last year when I was 21) but never got recorded duh.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “There are some shops just in front of where Shree Leather is. There is no such place in the underground market.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Bhai this is for real? Kaha ka video hai im just wondering ki jisne bhi video post kia hai agr bandi ka face revel kar deta tab?? Hota.. bro it’s okay to do this but kch chije private m krne k lie hi bani hai.” A fifth person wrote, “Peak shamelessness.” Another X user said, “She wouldn’t be wearing a thong if this was not staged.”