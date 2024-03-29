Conjoined twin marriage to US army veteran leaves netizens in awe

Abby and Brittany Hensel conjoined twin marriage has created a major news in the internet world. Netizens cannot stop talking about the incident.

The conjoined twins appeared in The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996 after which they gained huge popularity and fan following. It is worth mentioning that the twins share organs from waist downwards. The videos of the marriage are now doing the rounds on various social media platforms.

One among the conjoined twin that is Abby Hensel changed her DP on her Facebook account. The photo seems to be from Abby’s wedding as the twins are seen wearing a wedding dress and Josh is seen wearing a grey suit. They are also seen holding hands.

Josh on the other hand on his social media account described him as a “Christian, Father, Husband, Veteran, and occasional gamer.”

However it is worth mentioning here that, Abby Hensel had married Josh Bowling in a secret ceremony in 2021. According to a popular news daily the twins work as teachers. They were born, brought up and now live in Minnesota.

Netizens have however differed in their opinions on the conjoined twin marriage. A few have approved of the step whereas many have raised eyebrows on the incident. Internet is abuzz with questions such as: Is this polygamy, How does this unfold legally, So what happens when the other sister wants to get married too, Whose name is on the marriage certificate, and so on.