Broke Swiggy guy walks 3 km to deliver food, LinkedIn user helps him find better job

A LinkedIn user recently helped a broke food delivery guy to find a better job. Reportedly, the highly educated delivery guy walked to the girl’s flat as neither he had any vehicle and nor had any money left for fare or hire to deliver food. While handing over the food parcel he narrated his ordeal to the customer. Fortunately, the girl helped him find a better job.

Reportedly, Priyanshi Chandel, a LinkedIn user had ordered food on Swiggy. She was expecting, the food would be delivered to her soon, but it took ‘some odd 30-40 mins’ when she actually got the food. The late was because the food delivery guy had walked 3 km to reach her flat. And he had to do so because he was left with no money or vehicle. He narrated his ordeal to Priyanshi and requested her to help him out using social media. Accordingly, Chandel wrote on her LinkedIn handle about the guy along with copies of his certificates, documents.

Fortunately, netizens responded eagerly and later Priyanshi mentioned on her LinkedIn account in an update that the guy got a job.

Priyanshi wrote on her LinkedIn handle as follows:

UPDATE: He got a job!!! Thanks everyone who came forward, y’all are awesome

Turning off the comments to avoid spam. 🙂

Was just another night of me ordering some ice cream from Swiggy

The delivery partner took forever to reach my location, and after some odd 30-40 mins wait, my doorbell rang, and I opened the door to see a young man panting for air, sitting on the staircase outside my flat. With all my alarms triggering within me, I asked him what happened because of my flatmate who took the last of my money with which I charge my yulu and has put me in -235 debt. I have nothing left to pay my landlord. You might think am just bluffing, but

because of my flatmate who took the last of my money with which I charge my yulu and has put me in -235 debt. I have nothing left to pay my landlord. You might think am just bluffing, but I am a fully educated ECE grad, I used to work at Ninjacart, BYJU’S before I went home to Jammu during covid. Even for this order delivery I’ll only get 20-25 rupees, and I’ll have to take another delivery before 12, or else they will send me for delivery somewhere far, and I don’t have a bike. I have not eaten for a week, just drinking water and tea to get by. I am not asking for anything, please if you can find me a job, I used to make 25k before, I am 30 years old, my parents are getting old and I can’t keep asking for money from them” End to end of what the conversation was. I could not offer much except a glass of water and 500 rupeesBelow are his contact details along with photos of his identification proof.

Name: Sahil Singh

Ph no: redacted

email id: redacted If someone has any openings for an office boy, admin work, customer support etc, please help a fellow out! I’m not sure whether his plea was absolutely genuine or not, but the least we could do is try. Please do like and repost so that it reaches more people in your network. TIA 🙂

