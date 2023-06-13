Swiggy delivers food to SRK at Mannat after hilarious twitter exchange

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan always responds to his fans with witty replies. Recently, during an interaction with a fan regarding dinner, SRK engaged in a brief chat session. After which Swiggy guys reached Mannat’s home to deliver dinner to his home, which went viral on Twitter.

The Jawan actor did an AskSRK session on Twitter on Monday, when a fan asked him if he had eaten food. “Khaana Khaya Kya Bhai?” the fan asked. To which SRK replied, “Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho…bhej doge kya (Are you from Swiggy brother….can you send)?”

Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya?? https://t.co/Jskh69QEqc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Well, now the hilarious Twitter chitchat between SRK and his fan has grabbed the attention of Swiggy’s official account, which promptly joined the conversation, asking, “hum hain swiggy se, bhej dein kya? (We are from Swiggy, should we deliver it?)”

hum hain swiggy se, bhej dein kya??? 🥰 https://t.co/iMFJcYksKU — Swiggy (@Swiggy) June 12, 2023

Although SRK did not continue the conversation, Swiggy made sure dinner was on them. So they sent a group of delivery executives to deliver food to SRK’s home, Mannat.

Swiggy posted a picture of its delivery executives standing outside and wrote, “Hun swiggy wale hai and hum dinner leke aagaye (we are from Swiggy and we have arrived with dinner)”.

hum swiggy wale hai aur hum dinner leke aagaye 🥰 https://t.co/iMFJcYjUVm pic.twitter.com/swKvsEZYhC — Swiggy (@Swiggy) June 12, 2023

The food delivered at Mannat was nothing short of a delightful feast. According to Moneycontrol, the spread included tandoori chicken from Persian Darbar, kebabs from Lucky, pizza from Hundo Pizza, burgers from GFB, Chinese dishes from Royal China, and a delightful dessert from Le 15 Macron.