British Man charges Rs 32 Lakh for a 15 Minute Ride in Uber

In a bizarre incident, Uber charged a hefty amount of 39,317 dollars nearly Rs. 32 lakh to a British man for just a 15-minute ride, according to a report from the New York Post.

Oliver Kaplan, recently, booked an Uber car after work at the Buxton Inn in Manchester, England. Reportedly, he was going to meet his friend friends at Witchwood, a four-mile-away bar.

The 22-year-old chef told to the South West News Service that he ordered an Uber-like he often does on the way home from work and everything seemed normal. He also claimed that the app’s pricing was between 11 and 12 dollars, which is between 900-1000 Rupees.

He further stated, “The driver arrived, I got in the Uber and he took me exactly where I was meant to be going. It was a 15-minute journey – tops.” Oliver then forgot about the incident until the next morning when he received a message from Uber.

He said, “When I woke up hungover the next morning, the last thing I expected was a charge of over 35,000 pounds (39,317 dollars). The total amount charged to Oliver’s card was 35,427 pounds (39,317 dollars).

The chef didn’t waste a minute calling Uber’s customer support department via the app to inquire about the excessive bill. He alleged that Uber personnel were first puzzled by the number and said, “It said the amount couldn’t be taken because I had insufficient funds.”

The Engineers of the ride-sharing firm found out that the drop-off destination had been altered to Australia. Although they are unsure of what caused the mix-up, they suspected that a malfunction led the location to alter from Witchwood, a bar in Manchester, to Witchwood- a park in Victoria, Australia.

Meanwhile, as Oliver did not have 39,317 dollars in his bank account, Uber was unable to withdraw the payments.

The man said, “If I had that sort of money, I would have had to chase them for a refund.”

“It could have landed me in all sorts of financial trouble. Thankfully they (Uber) were really good about it, and made it right straight away – but it was a stressful half an hour, to say the least,” the chef further added.