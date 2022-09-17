Bride’s entry dance for the Groom breaks Internet: Watch viral video A video of a bridal entry has gone viral. In the clip she can be seen dancing to Bollywood songs for her groom.

Indian wedding videos have their own genres. There are many such clips where we can find various types of dance performances, wedding outfits, bride’s entry, and romantic or funny moments from weddings. There are several unique styles used by Indian brides for their entry including dancing. One such video is going viral in the social media that is winning hearts.

The video was shared on Youtube by the channel, ‘Mr.Shredded’. The bride named Payal entered her wedding for her varmala and danced to a medley which had the songs ‘chura ke leja’ by Palak Muchhal, ‘teri ore’ by Shreya Ghosal and ‘makhna’ by Yasser Desai, Asees Kaur and Tanishk Bagchi. The impact was amazing. As per tradition, the bride’s brothers were holding a dupatta few inches above her head. The bride was looking absolutely stunning in a red lehenga and was wearing a mathapatti.

In the video, the groom was waiting for the bride on the stage for varmala. At this time, the bride surprised the groom by her stunning dance. The groom’s happiness knew no bound by seeing his bride dancing to the romantic songs. Payal’s expressions were worth praising. Her brothers were extremely happy seeing their sister’s dance performance.

(Video credit- YouTube/Mr.Shredded)

The video has got more than 1.3 million views with 18 thousand likes. Around 150 people have commented on the video and have appreciated the bride’s dance. People showered immense love and complimented the bride.

One person commented, “Her expressions are mind blowing” and another person wrote, “Her steps are amazing.”

Third comment read, “Very confident girl! God bless her!” and fourth person commented, “So cute and sweet she is.”