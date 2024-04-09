Boss spots woman watching IPL match who left office due to emergency, Watch what happened next

The cricket fever is on peak as the Indian Premier League (IPL) is underway. As the office employees can’t always go to watch the matches. Meanwhile, a woman was spotted by her boss while she went to watch IPL match but took leave from saying she had some emergency. However, the thing that happened after that is quite surprising.

The woman took to her Instagram handle and shared the incident. She shared that she went to watch the match of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants saying emergency at the office, however, the boss spotted her in the match. Following this, the boss emarked that she “must be disappointed” to watch the match” as he “saw her with a very worried expression”, suggesting that he saw her on TV. He also mentioned jokingly that this was the reason behind her logging out soon. In the message the boss wrote, “I saw you only for a second and recognised you. So that was the reason for the early logout yesterday.”

The woman shared the video with a caption that read, “Moye moye getting real day by day.” After being shared on social media, the clip has garnered over two lakh views and thousands likes on the platform.

Reacting to the post, on user wrote, “Every other person at stadium tried to be focussed on camera but they didnt get a chance….now come to YOU.” Meanwhile, another user commented, “It’s fine. Manager should provide liberty to the employee so that he can tell the truth or just let it be private life.”

A third Instagram user wrote, “Office ka kalesh is on way lol ee sala job cup namdee lol.” Adding to it another person said, “They must fire you..first lied at office and then shared your office personal chat.”