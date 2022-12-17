Argentine man watches World Cup alone through store window, photo goes viral

Many people prefer to watch sports with their friends, families as it tends to make the sports show more enjoyable. In light of it, a picture has gone viral in the social media.

The image showcases a 83 year old man identified as Carlos watches the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal alone through a store window on his mother’s lawn chair.

The picture was posted by a Twitter user requesting the company to provide him a television.

Take a look:



The image surfaced online after the company stated that they had contacted Carlos and given him his own 55-inch flat-screen television from the store.

Impressed by the company’s kind gesture towards the elderly man, netizens flocked to the comment sections with their reactions.

One user wrote,”Make sure to visit and spend time with seniors – so many are lonely! ❤️.”

Another commented,”My faith in humanity is a little restored.”

A third comment read,”Wow, thank you for this. One of so, so many incredible stories of support that keep coming out ♥️.”