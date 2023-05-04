Angry passenger punches flight attendant, tries to jump out of plane: Watch viral video

Advertisement

In a bizarre incident, a passenger on a United Airlines flight bound for Texas punched a flight attendant before attempting to jump out of the emergency exit.

Cody Benjamin Lovins allegedly punched a flight attendant before trying to jump out of the emergency exit as the plane was about to take off. The incident was captured on camera by a fellow passenger, Naya Jimenez.

According to Naya, Lovins’s was upset that his wife was asked to move from Jimenez’s assigned seat which prompted him to argue with the attendant.

The argument later escalated and Lovins allegedly became angry and began hitting the steward. He then ran towards the emergency exit and successfully opened it, prompting the flight attendants and passengers to pull him back to safety.

Watch Video Here:

Netizens who watched the fight over the Internet expressed various reactions. Some showed concern about the increasing incidents of disruptive behaviour on flights. Meanwhile, others criticized Lovins for his actions and blamed him for putting everyone else’s life in danger.

United Airlines has also reacted to the incident. They describe it as “unacceptable” and have banned Lovins from its future flights. Moreover, the airline praised its team for their professionalism and commitment to the safety of their customers and employees.