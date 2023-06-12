Anaconda bites man multiple times while he tries to exhibit, watch

A man was recently seen bitten by a huge anaconda multiple times when he tries to exhibit it. The video of the incident was uploaded to Instagram and it garnered a large number of views. The video was uploaded to Instagram by user World_of_Snakes on May 2 and within these days it has already got more than 60 thousand views.

We can see in the video that the youth is trying to exhibit the anaconda to the people by holding it on bare hands. However, perhaps the reptile does not want to be grabbed by someone, and thus it is going on biting the man multiple times. Many of the users also commented to convey this thing.

The huge snake was seen coiling itself around the man’s arm and it went on biting him at many places including on his arm, stomach and chest.

A user commented, “This animal obviously didn’t want to be held. You’re torturing it for views and this isn’t funny. Please consider the well being of the animal.”

Another user wrote, “The moment the snake bit Into his arm my soul left my Body.”

“When it comes to snakes never be surprise that you will be bitten. That is their defense mechanism so it is best to leave them alone and don’t put them in a position where they need to defend themselves. Respect all of God’s creatures big and small,” commented another user.

“Ummmm i don’t think that nope rope appreciates being manhandled,” another user commented.

Yet another user commented, “if you’re getting bit repeatedly why not just put it down ? why keep letting it bite you over and over. it obviously didn’t wanna be held.”

“This is why you have to appreciate the temperament of this specific snake species lol and even tho not venomous there has to be quite some power behind each bite hahaha love it,” commented another user.