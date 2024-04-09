75 kg deadlift by Arshia Goswami, a 9 year old girl from Haryana stuns internet, watch

Offbeat
By Himanshu
75 kg deadlift by Arshia Goswami
0

New Delhi: 75 kg deadlift by Arshia Goswami, a 9 year old girl from Haryana has stunned the internet. In a recent video the little girl was seen making a successful deadlift of 75 kg at a gym. The video has gone viral while netizens are all praise for Arshia.

As per reports, the little girl Arshia is a native of Panchkula area of Haryana. She mostly does weightlifting at her father’s gym.

Earlier she had made a record by lifting more than double of her body weight. Last year, despite weighing only 25 kg, she reportedly made a personal best of 60 kg – an Asian record for her age, according to the India Book of Records.

User Visionaledge posted the deadlift video of the little girl to X platform and so far it has got more than three thousand likes. In the caption he wrote, “A 75 kg (165 lbs) deadlift by Arshia Goswami.”

Besides a large number of likes the share also garnered a few encouraging comments. “This kid is simply awesome. have been seeing her videos for the last 2 years. And she is going from strength to strength…more power to her,” commented a user.

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 

“Awesome.. This looks more than 75 kgs,” another user commented.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Tiger Hunting Buffalo Video Goes Viral, Netizens Have Mixed Opinions, Watch

Himanshu 6218 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.