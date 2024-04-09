75 kg deadlift by Arshia Goswami, a 9 year old girl from Haryana stuns internet, watch

New Delhi: 75 kg deadlift by Arshia Goswami, a 9 year old girl from Haryana has stunned the internet. In a recent video the little girl was seen making a successful deadlift of 75 kg at a gym. The video has gone viral while netizens are all praise for Arshia.
As per reports, the little girl Arshia is a native of Panchkula area of Haryana. She mostly does weightlifting at her father’s gym.
Earlier she had made a record by lifting more than double of her body weight. Last year, despite weighing only 25 kg, she reportedly made a personal best of 60 kg – an Asian record for her age, according to the India Book of Records.
User Visionaledge posted the deadlift video of the little girl to X platform and so far it has got more than three thousand likes. In the caption he wrote, “A 75 kg (165 lbs) deadlift by Arshia Goswami.”
Besides a large number of likes the share also garnered a few encouraging comments. “This kid is simply awesome. have been seeing her videos for the last 2 years. And she is going from strength to strength…more power to her,” commented a user.
“Awesome.. This looks more than 75 kgs,” another user commented.
Watch the video here:
A 75 kg (165 lbs) deadlift by Arshia Goswami
📹: fit_arshia pic.twitter.com/gyNprm1wa2
— Visionaledge (@Visionaledge) April 7, 2024