60 year old pregnant like look Nagpur man carries his twin for 36 years!

An interesting incident has been witnessed associated with a 60 year old man from Nagpur of Maharashtra. He had reportedly a very rare condition known as Fetus in Fetu in medical language. Such condition is said to be very rare, and is witnessed with one in 5,00,000 lives.

As per reports, born in 1963 the man is often referred as ‘pregnant man’ in the local area. And it is due to his ballooned belly. However, he was unaware of the fact.

Reportedly, as a child his belly was a little bit ballooned. Yet, it was not that abnormal. As he grew up his swelled belly looked abnormal and he had to face teasing of people. However, he was a poor man he minded his own business without taking the tease into concern.

However, later in 1999 he gradually felt difficulty to breathe and thus was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. Initially, the doctors there thought that a tumour is the reason behind his pregnant like look. Accordingly, they wanted to operate him to take out the tumour. Yet, during the surgery reportedly the doctors something else, or more clearly somebody else.

“However, during the surgery when the doctors were operating, instead of a massive tumour, they discovered another human being inside him,” reported News 18.

The doctors were horrified and confused. They initially thought it to be a case of ‘vanishing twin syndrome’ which means that his twin died during the pregnancy before being reabsorbed, yet later it was discovered as a case of ‘fetus in fetu’. It means the unborn twin lives like a parasite in its sibling body.

Now the man is normal physically and back to his normal life.