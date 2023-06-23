Pak PM takes umbrella away from female officer, sparks debate on internet

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif travelled to France to attend the two-day New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris. Soon after his arrival, a video shared by the Pakistan PM’s office sparked controversy on social media.

In the clip, Shehbaz Sharif is seen arriving to attend the summit at Palais Brongniart. Where, a protocal officer is seen standing outside the vehicle to receive the PM with an umbrella, as it was raining. As Sharif exited the car, the two were seen walking towards the venue. Soon after that, they were seen having a word, and following that, the Pakistani leader took the umbrella from the female protocol officer. He then proceeds to walk ahead with the umbrella, leaving the woman behind in the rain.

Now, the video has sparked a debate among netizens. Some people are calling the behaviour an “embarrassment”, yet others said it was a “good gesture”.

Have a look:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Palais Brogniart to attend the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, France. #PMatIntFinanceMoot pic.twitter.com/DyV8kvXXqr — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) June 22, 2023

One user said, “He left the women in the rain, Such an embarrassment he is to Pakistan.” Another wrote, “Good intentions and good deeds can also have bad outcomes. Sad but such is the life.”

Some also commented that the PM was “impolite.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Paris to attend the two day summit, which commenced on Thursday, at President Emmanuel Macron’s invitation.