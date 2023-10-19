5000-year-old wine discovered in Egyptian queen’s tomb

In a unique discovery, archeologists have found 5000-year-old wine in an Egyptian queen’s tomb in Abydos said reports in this regard. Archaeologists have uncovered hundreds of 5,000-year-old wine jars, some of which still contain traces of ancient wine.

The wine pots have been discovered by a German-Austrian archaeological team from the University of Vienna. They have unearthed a number of significant findings in the tomb of Queen Meret-Neith. It is believed that, she was the only woman to have gotten her own tomb in the royal cemetery at Abydos. Inscriptions in and around the tomb indicate that the Queen was responsible for a number of governmental departments in around 3,000 BC.

Excellently preserved grape seeds were also found in the sealed wine jars at Abydos in the Egyptian Queen’s tomb said the lead archeologist of the team Christiana Kohler. She has also added that the team was surprized to see that the seal in a few of the jars with wine in Egyptian queen’s tomb was still intact. Further, the team discovered that the Queen has been buried in a huge complex built of mud bricks and motar. It had separate chambers for more than 40 courtiers and servants, this goes to show that the queen was highly respected and revered.

This is likely the oldest direct evidence for wine in the world from Abydos, the site of Meret-Neith’s tomb. It is worth mentioning that, work on the tomb is still underway. It is hoped that more about this mysterious queen will be found out. This discovery has also lead to a number of debates relating to gender roles in ancient Egyptian civilization. However, wine lovers have rejoiced about the fact that their favourite drink is this old.