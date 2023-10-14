Masked man showers currency notes standing on car’s roof, watch

A masked man was recently seen showering currency notes near a Mall in Jaipur of Rajasthan. He was standing on the roof of a car and showering hundreds of Rs 20 denomination notes in the air. The video went viral. Later, he was arrested.

The man had done this act to gain social media fame, Police said.

An X user going by the name Mishika Singh posted the video on X platform (formerly Twitter) and captioned that video: “#WATCH – Man dressed as Money Heist character showers currency notes in Jaipur.”

Watch video here:

As we can see in the video, the masked man, dressed as the ‘Money Heist’ character of the popular web series, went on showering currency notes at a public place while he is seen standing on the roof of a red car. Also, it was seen that the incident led to mild traffic congestion as people flocked to the spot to grab the currency notes from the road competing among each other.

However, reportedly after the video went viral, Police swung into action and arrested the man. He was booked under section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code while the vehicle involved was seized under MV Act.

Jaipur Police in another X post said, “A person attempting to gain social media fame by throwing money from top of a car in Jaipur was arrested on October 3, 2023. The incident, which went viral, resulted in an arrest under section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code, with the vehicle involved being seized under the MV Act.”

Jaipur Police posted a photo which included a glimpse of the act and the person after arrest. The two photos were tagged ‘Started Like This’ and ‘Ended Like This’ respectively.