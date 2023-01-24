Anant Ambani visits Puri, offers prayer at Jagannath Temple

Bhubaneswar: Anant Ambani, son of Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, visited Puri and offered prayers at Jagannath Temple today.

According to reports, the Ambani scion reached Bhubaneswar in the morning and drove straight to Puri amid heavy security arrangements.

After spending 10 minutes inside the Jagannath Temple, Anant Ambani came out and while speaking to the reporters he said, “I am happy that I had a very good darshan of Bhagban Jagannath. I felt blessed today. May his blessings shower on us. Jai Jagannath!”

The Puri district administration and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had made all arrangements for the smooth darshan of Anant, who flew back to Mumbai by the evening.

Earlier on Monday, the Ambani scion, who got engaged to Radhika Merchant on January 19, had visited Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and sought the blessings of the Goddess.

