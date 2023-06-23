2 Noida men in only undergarments perform stunt on running train, arrested, watch

New Delhi: In a recent video, two men were seen performing stunt standing atop a running Goods train. They were seen wearing only undergarments. The incident reportedly took place in Noida. The video was uploaded to Social media later and it went viral. Soon after the clip went viral, Police swung to action. The two men in video have been arrested.

In the said video, we can see that the two men are standing atop a Goods train while putting their legs in two different bogies. They were seen spreading their hands and displaying their biceps while standing in such dangerous position.

Twitter user rajni singh posted the video and wrote in Hindi – Youths performed stunt on running Goods train near NTPC flat in Greater Noida. Later, Police took action and arrested the two men.