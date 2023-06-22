Man stays in 5 star hotel for 2 years without paying bills!

New Delhi: In a rare incident a man managed to stay in a five star hotel of Delhi for long two years without making any payment, the hotel alleged. As per the hotel, the said guest might have colluded with some staff of the hotel to waive the huge payment of Rs 58 lakhs.

The hotel, Roseate House in Aerocity near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, has lodged a case at the IGI Airport police station, reported NDTV.

As per reports, a guest named Ankush Dutta stayed for 603 days which cost Rs 58 lakh. However, he did not pay any money but checked out.

As per the FIR, a staff of the hotel, Prem Prakash, head of the Front Office Department of the hotel allegedly allowed the guest’s long stay at the hotel. He is reportedly authorised to decide room rates and had access to the hotel computer system to track dues of all guests. He allowed Dutta’s long stay and thus violated norms of the hotel, alleged the hotel. As per the FIR the hotel management suspects that Prakash might have got some money from the guest.