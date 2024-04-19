Man attacked in Kendrapara of Odisha near paan shop, dead

Kendrapara: In a shocking incident, a man was attacked in Kendrapara district of Odisha near a paan shop said reports on Friday.

Reliable reports in this regard say that, the brutal killing of the youth took place after he was attacked badly. The incident took place in Balrampur area of Kendrapara town. The deaceased is allegedly an AC mechanic identified as Akshay Khatua. After the attack the youth died on the spot.

It is further worth mentioning that, another person was injured in the attack. According to information, a person from Kanheipur village attacked Akshay suddenly. And kept stabbing him again and again. As a result, he died on the spot.

However, it is not clear why the accused stabbed the youth. The Sadar police station has detained the person who stabbed the youth and is investigating into the matter.