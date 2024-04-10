Yellow warning for rain issued over 8 district of Odisha

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
IMD issues rain warning for Odisha
Bhubaneswar: The city-based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued a yellow warning for thunderstorm and lightning over eight districts of Odisha.

According to the weather department, thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Koraput till 8.30 AM of tomorrow.

 
The IMD further predicted that there will not be large change in Maximum temperature (Day Temperature) during the next 3 days and subsequently, there will be a gradual rise by 3-4° C during the next 3 days.

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers is also very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nuapada, and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha between 8.30 AM of 11.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 12.04.2024, said IMD.

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

