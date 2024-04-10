BJP to announce more candidates for election in Odisha in next 2-3 days: Tomar

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will announce more candidates for the upcoming election in Odisha in next two-three days, informed party’s State Election in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar on Wednesday.

Tomar, who arrived in Bhubaneswar today, informed that the names of some candidates will be announced in a couple of days while the full list of the candidates will be released by April 20.

Answering to the question of the media persons about the massive protest by the supporters of the ticket aspirants at the party office in Bhubaneswar, the saffron party leader said that such protests are not a new in politics, however, they are following the ideology of the party. “The supporters of the ticket aspirants will protest for sure,” he said adding that the party might change its candidate for Pottangi Assembly seat, which is reserved for ST.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Tomar also claimed that the BJP will get majority in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections and will form government in Odisha.

It is to be noted here that BJP though has named its 21 Lok Sabha candidates in Odisha, is yet to field candidates in 35 seats of the 147 State assembly constituencies.

Also Read: General Election 2024: EVMs Reach Strong Room In Bhubaneswar Amid Heavy Security