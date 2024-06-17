4 killed, 2 critically injured in road mishap in Odisha’s Nuapada district

Khariar: In a tragic incident as many as four persons were killed while two others sustained critical injury in a road mishap that took place yesterday night in Nuapada district of Odisha. The accident took place near the Lacchipur village on the Khariar-Bhawanipatna State Highway.

The deceased persons have been identified as Rushi Sahu, Subham Mahanty, Banti Lal and Debraj Patel from Khariar.

As per reports, four persons were on their way to Tukla village from Khariar in a car yesterday night to attend the birthday of their elder brother. Near Lachhipur village a tractor hit their vehicle from the rear side. Again, a truck then also hit them. Accordingly, all the four persons in the car were killed on the spot. Also two persons who were travelling on the tractor also sustained critical injury in this accident.

After getting information Khariar Police reached the spot and sent the critically injured persons to Khariar Sub Divisional hospital. Further investigation of the case is underway.

