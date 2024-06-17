Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to discuss budget preparation in review meeting with senior officials today

Bhubaneswar: The first annual budget of BJP’s first Odisha Government is to be presented by the first time Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Assembly. In this connection he is scheduled to discuss with the finance secretary and other senior officials of the Finance department today regarding preparation of the budge.

Yesterday, Finance Secretary Vishal Dev and other senior officials of the department paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

As per reports, the review meeting will be held today at the Chief Minister’s temporary office.

The new Odisha government has decided to increase the paddy MSP to Rs 3100 per quintal. This will be done within the next 100 days. Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo holds the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department and the Energy Department.

Similarly, it was decided in the first cabinet meeting to give a voucher of 50 thousand rupees to every woman under the Subhadra Yojana.

Therefore, it is highly speculated that the state government will keep provision for these two big decisions when the Chief Minister will present the budget. Besides, discussion regarding launch of any new schemes in the budget may also take place in today’s meeting.

The previous government had presented an interim budget of Rs 1 lakh 18 thousand crore. It was presented for four months from April to July 2024.