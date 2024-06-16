Odisha CM Mohan Majhi ensures medical assistance for boy with rare disease

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has asked the district administration of Bhadrak to provide immediate health assistance to Bhadrak boy Babuli Barik.

The Chief Minster has also directed to provide the family an immediate assistance of Rs 30 thousand from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The Chief Minister was informed about the poor boy’s problem from various social media channels and other media sources.

Babuli is a 14-year boy from Madhapur village of Chandbali in Bhadrak district. His parents, Chintamani and Jharana Barik are poor. He is suffering from a rare kind of disease called Traumatic Neuro Motor Disorder.

As per the direction of the Chief Minister, a doctors’ team was sent to his home in Madhapur village to examine the boy. After checkup, the child has been referred to SCB Medical in Cuttack for further treatment.

The district administration will be in touch with the family to provide any further support required.

