Woman killed in Barang of Odisha, probe underway

Barang: In a shocking incident, a woman was killed in Barang of Cuttack district in Odisha on Monday, said reliable reports in this regard.

According to reports, the murder in Barang has taken place in Godisahi area. It has been suspected that the woman is suspected to have been murdered.

It is worth mentioning here that, the age of the dead woman is above 50 years of age. The woman killed in Barang was found behind the house in a decapitated state.

The Barang police reached the scene. A scientific team and a dog will check the details at the scene, said reports. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

A man was allegedly murdered at Badanayapalli village under Manibandha panchayat of Khordha district on March 10 morning. The deceased has been identified as Shiba Nayak of the Badanayapalli village.

As per reports, Shiba Nayak was returning back to village after work around 9.30 pm, when he had some altercation with a man in the village. The argument turned violent and in a fit of rage, the other men attacked him and killed him on the spot.

Some villagers spotted the body lying in a pool of blood and informed the family members on Sunday morning. On being informed, the relatives of Shiba lodged a complaint at the Begunia police station.

The cops reached the spot and recovered the body. They have started a probe into the matter and have detained a man for questioning.

Also Read: Youth Killed Due To Previous Enmity In Odisha