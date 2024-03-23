U-turn turns tragic, truck crushes youth to death in Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, taking a u-turn turned tragic as a truck crushed a youth to death in an accident in Bhubaneswar, said reports on Saturday.

According to reports, a youth on seeing the police checking on the road thought it was the proper time to take a u-turn as he was not wearing a helmet and would have to pay a hefty fine.

Reports further say that, a truck hit a youth while going on the wrong route. The bike rider died on the spot. The accident took place in Bhubaneshwar on Patia road.

According to reports, As the biker was not wearing a helmet, he was trying to run away from the police checking on the road. At this time, the truck crushed him. It is worth mentioning here that the identity of the bike rider still remains unclear.

The police seized the truck after the accident in Bhubaneswar. Detailed probe is underway in this matter. Detailed reports awaited.