Two bikes burnt to ashes after collision at NH-16 in Bhadrak, one critical

Bhadrak: Two bikers sustained injuries near Bandi Chhak on National Highway-16 in Bhadrak district on Saturday afternoon after fire broke out when two bikes collided with each other.

As per reports, a bike was enroute Cuttack from Balasore, when it collided with another bike at NH-16 and engulfed in flames.

On being informed, fire tenders immediately pressed into service and doused the flames. The two bikes were completely gutted in fire.

In the collision, one of the biker Samir Ray, resident of Nuabazar, Balasore has sustained critical injuries have been rescued and admitted to Bhandaripokhari Community Healthe Centre (CHC), but after his health condition deteriorated he was shifted to SCB Medical and hospital in Cuttack. Another one have been admitted to the hospital and his condition is stated to be stable.