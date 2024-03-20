Tragic! Minor Boy dis as wall broken by elephant falls on him in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: In a tragic and unfortunate incident, a seven-year-old boy was killed after a wall broken by an elephant fell on him in Dhenkanal district. The incident took place at Ragadishai under Sorisapada section of Kapilas range of the district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Akash, son of Tapan Hembrab.

The entire family of Akash was in a deep sleep last night. In the meantime, a wild elephant came to the village, possibly in search of food, and broke wall of the house of Akash.

Akash sustained critical injuries as the entire wall pushed by the elephant fell on him. Soon, the family members along with the villagers tried to rescue. Unfortunately, he had breathed his last before being rescued.

A team of Forest Department officials and local police reached the village after getting information and sent the child’s body to the Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.

The concerned officials also held a discussion with bereaved family members of the victim and assured to provide assistance as per the rules of the government.

A pall of gloom, descended on the village following the unfortunate and untimely death of the minor boy.