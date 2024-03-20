Cuttack: Human skeleton spotted in cashew garden, murder suspected

Cuttack: A human skeleton was spotted in a cashew garden on the backside of the Dampada Fire Station under Banki police station limits in Cuttack district today.

Apart from the human skeleton, some torn clothes and an identity card of a young woman were also reported found from the spot.

“We have taken the cashew plantation on lease. When we had come to inspect the crop today, we found the Skelton and informed the local sarapanch as a girl from the locality was missing,” said Bablu Jena, an eye-witness

“After the arrival of the sarapanch and other villagers, we found an identity card, a tiffin box, cloths and bag and informed the police,” he added.

A team of Banki police reached the spot after getting information about the incident and initiated an investigation. They also seized all the things from the spot and sent them for examination.

According to police, the seized identity card is that of Jhuna Jena, a resident of Dampada village, who has been missing for a year. Therefore, it is suspected that the skeleton could be of Jhuna, who was working in a nearby private spices manufacturing unit.

Jhuna’s family members had filed a complaint with the police after she went missing a year back. However, her whereabouts is not known yet.

