Three suspected child lifters thrashed, handed over to police in Puri district

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
Puri: As many as three suspected child lifters have been thrashed by some irate locals and were handed over to the police in different areas of Puri district today.

According to reports, the three youths were beaten up by locals in there separated places – one at Gadhia Patna village, another at Pilipila while the third one at Kolipada area – on suspicion of being child traffickers.

After beating them black and blue, the respective villagers handed them over to the police, said sources adding that a bottle of Chloroform and a sword was recovered form their possessions.

Meanwhile, a videos of them getting thrashed by the locals are doing rounds form mobile to mobile in the area.

Police have initiated investigation into the the three incidents. However, it is not clear whether they are member of a gang or not, where they came from and what is the purpose of coming to Puri.

