‘Love triangle’ murder: Commissionerate police arrests main accused, girlfriend

Bhubaneswar: In a latest development to the ‘love triangle’ murder case in Bhubaneswar, the Commissionerate police has arrested the prime accused along with his girlfriend today.

Informing about the development in the murder case, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said to the media persons that the main accused Kanha Pradhan alias Pinku and his girlfriend Niharika Das were arrested from Salia Sahi area for murdering Anjan Pradhan at Chintamaniswar under Laxmisagar police station on Saturday.

Both of them were forwarded to court post their arrest, he added.

According to police, Anjan Behera, who was working with a catering agency had been to Jatni to do the event management work in a marriage function. After completing the work he along with his friend Gautam Sahoo returned to Bhubaneswar at around 1.45 AM on Saturday and were busy in gossiping with other friends in front of Hotel Swagatam.

In the meantime, accused Kanha Pradhan, his girlfriend Niharika Das and four others reached the spot and had a heated argument with Anjan as he was allegedly loving Niharika.

Their altercation turned worse when Kanha hacked Anjan’s back with a sword causing severe bleeding which led to his death at Capital Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Police had formed a special team to probe the case and successfully arrested the prime accused and his girlfriend today, said sources at police adding that further investigation into the matter is underway to nab other persons who are involved in the murder case.